The Bayelsa state government on Monday reiterated its commitment to building a robust economy driven by economic fundamentals and private sector capital to make the state a model for others.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, made the commitment while inaugurating the Financial Inclusion State Steering Committee (FISSCO) at the conference room of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A Bayelsa Ministry of Information statement available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa also quoted Okara as saying the state government had established a microfinance bank to reach the under banked in rural areas of the state.

Okara also disclosed that the state government’s economic policy informed the deliberate efforts at financial inclusion and creating access to finance by all ‘Bayelsans’ involved in businesses and investment.

The SSG said that the state government had made commendable strides toward achieving financial inclusion for all Bayelsa indigenes by guaranteeing them access to wide varieties of financial services and products through Izon Ibe Microfinance Bank.

He expressed satisfaction with the Central Bank for its efforts at achieving financial inclusion in Nigeria in line with the direction of Gov. Seriake Dickson’s economic policy.

The SSG also commended the CBN for opening its Business Office in Yenagoa.

Earlier, the Branch Controller CBN Business Office in Yenagoa, Mr Godwill Obiora, had expressed appreciation to the state government for its collaborative efforts at ensuring that every Nigerian would be financially included in the banking system.

Obiora advised the newly inaugurated Financial Inclusion State Steering Committee (FISSCO) to come up with an action plan that would accelerate financial inclusion in the state, especially in distant towns and villages.