Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, on Monday called on the Federal Government to increase the pension allocation to ex-servicemen in order to alleviate their sufferings.

Ganduje made this call on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Kano.

He called on the Federal Government to make an upward review of military pension, even as he also implored Nigerians to always help the pensioners among them.

Ganduje ‎urged Nigerians irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences to live in peace with one another and continue to pray for the development of the country.

Prayers were also offered for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes by the Chief Imam of 3 Brigade, leaders of the Chapel of Roman Catholic and the Anglican Communion, who prayed for the peace and stability of the country.

Thereafter, Gov. Ganduje took the lead to lay the first wreath, followed by the heads of the various security agencies in the state.