President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the Federal Government and military authorities to prioritize the welfare of both their serving and retired personnel.

Saraki said that the welfare of the servicemen must be reviewed in view of the enormous sacrifices they render to sustain the peace and security of the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki made the call after laying a wreath at the National Arcade to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He lauded the national attention being accorded the nation’s armed forces through the annual celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, and said it is time to do more for members of of the armed forces still serving and those who have retired, while not neglecting the families of the fallen heroes.

Saraki also took to his twitter handle to celebrate the fallen heroes.

“I must commend the Federal Government for its commitment to ensure that the nation’s armed forces are fully catered for in terms of operational logistics and welfare packages. But there is room for more when you consider that these are men who have given their all and continue to give their all for the security, stability and prosperity of the country.

“While serving members of the armed forces must be made to feel that their effort at protecting the territorial integrity of the country and assisting in the maintenance of law and order internally – often at the risk of their very lives – is not in vain, the welfare of the immediate families of all our fallen heroes must be given due consideration,” he stated.

He commended the leadership and members of the Nigerian armed forces for their continuous support to civil authorities in ensuring the safety of lives and property in all parts of the country.

Saraki however called on them not to relent in restoring peace to all troubled parts of the country.

He pledged that the National Assembly will continue to ensure that all bills relating to the armed forces’ operation and welfare are given accelerated consideration and passage.