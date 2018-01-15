The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, said that terrorism and other security challenges confronting the nation cannot be immediately subdued.

He called on Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the military and other security agencies in combating the Boko Haram insurgents and checkmating the activities of the Niger Delta militants.

Amosun stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that developed countries like the United States of America are still being confronted with the activities of ISIS and Al Qaeda, commending the selfless service rendered by the ex-military men who fought during the civil war to keep the country intact.

He prayed that all security challenges battling the nation would soon become a thing of the past, admonishing Nigerians to remain united.

“As a people and as a nation, we must learn to appreciate the selfless efforts and service of all our military and paramilitary service. All men that have laid their lives for what we have today.”

“We are existing as a nation because of their efforts to save the country during the civil war and lately, the challenge of Boko Haram, Niger Delta and our military are being called upon. What we do before, maybe after the civil war, was to go for different international peacekeeping efforts. But somehow, we are getting involved in the territory of Nigeria. We pray that all of these will be a thing of the past. They are working and doing well.

“Terrorism and all of those are not something that can be subdued immediately. Even as great as America is as a nation, they are still battling with ISIS and Al Qaeda every day. It is just like something you cannot keep your eyes away from. So we commend their effort.

“For me, the lesson to take away from here is selfless service some people have rendered and it is a challenge to those of us that are here. Not just even being a military, wherever we find ourselves, we should work for our nation.”