The Katsina State Government has commended the ‘tireless efforts’ of the military at checking the menace of armed banditry and cattle rustling in the area.

Speaking, on Monday, on the occasion of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Katsina, the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said that the military had shown passionate display of dedication to duty in the matter of security challenges in the state.

“I want to assure you that the state government will continue to do all within its resources to provide the necessary support to members of the Armed Forces in carrying out their duties,” Yakubu who was also the Reviewing Officer during the parade, said.

“It is indeed worthwhile to honour the memory of our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice tho keep our country united.

“Some others have spent the best part of their lives in service, to keep the nation and the world in peace.

“We must cast our minds back, at the events that led to the civil war, the immense human capital loss of the tragic war, and resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation to experience another war.“

Some of the highlights at the ceremony were the laying off wreaths at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier by a number of dignitaries, release of white pigeons, signifying peace, and firing of 21 gun salutes.