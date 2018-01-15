Two soldiers on Monday slumped at the 2018 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State.

The two military personnel slumped while participating in a parade.

Medical team including the Anambra State commissioner for Health, Dr Josephat Akabuike, attended to the victims before they were rushed to a hospital for more medical attention.

An army source who pleaded anonymity said that the victims might have been affected by what he called ‘sun-stroke’, resulting from heavy sunshine.

He said, “It’s not unusual to see such occurrence during parades, more so under intense sunshine. We are hoping they would come back in the end.

When contacted on the telephone, the Anambra State Commissioner of Health declined comment on the matter .

He said, “Go on with your investigation. I will get back to you later.

A source at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital said, “The soldier here is in a critical condition. He fell flat on his forehead, hitting the tar floor.

“He is at the intensive unit here. We pray he would survive. We suspect he had malignant malaria which aggravated his condition.”