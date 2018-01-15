The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to remove the uncompleted toll-gate on Zaria Road, in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

The assembly made the call on Monday following a motion of urgent public importance moved in the house by the member representing Tarauni Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Zakari.

According to Zakari, the abandoned toll-gate located close to the state’s College of Education has become a death zone for motorists, especially those coming from outside the state.

Zakari said that during the Christmas break, 11 people were killed in the area as a result of the structure.

He said that the call had become necessary to avoid reoccurrence of such accidents.

“I lost 11 people from my constituency as a result of an accident at the toll-gate, therefore, there is the need for its removal, since its presence has no benefit to the state and the residents,” Zakari said.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Kibiya Constituency, Alhaji Maifada Bello, and adopted by the house.

The assembly, therefore, urged the state government to remove the structure to allow free movement by motorists and to avoid further loss of lives.

The plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata adjourned till Jan.16 for further legislative functions.