Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has directed the state Ministry of Health, to give adequate medical care to ailing ex-service men and their families.

Bello gave the directive during the 2018 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Minna on Monday.

He noted that there was need to honor and recognised the efforts of those killed in service and reflect on the past.

“I have directed the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health to look at the ex-servicemen that are medically challenged and give them the proper medical attention.

“As a government, we will continue to assist the armed forces and support them logistically, morally and financially as they are all part of us,” he said.

He commended the efforts and dedication of security agencies in safeguarding lives and property and ensuring peaceful co-existence across the country.

Maj. Gen. Ademoh Salihu, Commander, TRADOC, said that the armed forces had put in place welfare programmes such as provision of qualitative education for the children of ex-servicemen and the fallen heroes.

He described the sacrifice of the ex-service men and those who loss their lives while in service as “supreme ultimate price”.

“It is significant for those of us still alive to appreciate the sacrifice that the gallant men and women have done for this country.

“Laying your life in the course of service for your country is the most supreme sacrifice anybody can render to his nation.

“Therefore, this day is a day set aside to honor and remember our colleague who paid the supreme price for us to have peace in the country and the world at large,” he said.

Salihu, however, gave assurance that the army would continue to show dedication in the course of their duties in ensuring a peaceful country.