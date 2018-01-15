The federal government has summoned Stuart Symington, the United States ambassador to Nigeria, over Donald Trump’s usage of a demeaning term to describe African nations.

The US president is reported to have questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from “shithole countries” such as Haiti and African nations.

The comment was said to have been made in the Oval Office.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is scheduled to meet with the US ambassador Monday.