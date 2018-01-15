Benue State Police command said it had arrested 59 persons in connection with the recent cult-related crises in some parts of Makurdi, the state capital.

Several people were injured and property worth millions of Naira destroyed during the crisis.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Makurdi.

He said that the command had already deployed additional personnel in the affected parts of the town to restore peace and order as well as to check the spread of the crisis.

The PPRO said the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

He advised Makurdi residents not to panic as security operatives were in control of the situation.

NAN reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom, had on Sunday during an emergency stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, appealed to parents and guardians, to advise their children and wards against involvement in cult activities.

He warned that his administration would neither condone cult activities nor spare anyone culpable of the act.

NAN reports that security operatives are now patrolling the streets to prevent further break down of law and order.

NAN also reports that shops and other business places, however, remained closed in the affected area.