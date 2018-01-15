Militant Islamist group Boko Haram released a video on Monday purportedly showing some of the remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in 2014.

A group of around 12 girls are seen in the 21-minute video. “We are the Chibok girls. We are the ones you are crying about for us to come back. By the grace of Allah, we are never coming back,” said one of the girls.

Around 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their school in April 2014.