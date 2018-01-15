The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has appealed to the National Universities Commission, NUC, to review university curriculum to accommodate anti-corruption education.

The commission’s acting chairman Ibrahim Magu said this through a representative, at a convocation lecture in Osogbo.

He attributed rot in all sectors of the country’s economy to corruption in the civil service, urging Nigerians to see the fight against the scourge as theirs.

Magu believes exposing students to an anti-graft course as part of general study will help them appreciate the dangers of corruption by the time they graduate.