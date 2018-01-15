Chief Adeyinka Adegbite, a women rights and political activist in Ibadan, says women in Oyo State will no longer compromise their political rights in the next political dispensation.

Adegbite, the President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in Oyo State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

“Women in the state are poised and ready to use their votes rightly in the coming political dispensation in enhancing women development.

“Gone are the days when women sell their rights to vote for politicians. Oyo State women are more enlightened and determined ever than before to vote wisely.

“They know that their voter cards are their power to change their destinies and those of their children for a better future,’’ she said.

Adegbite advised all women from age 18 and above to ensure that they registered to enable their exercise their rights to vote.

She called on all market women leaders, civil societies and NGOs to design sensitisation and advocacy campaigns to encourage women not to sell their voting rights.

She said that selling their power to vote for a pittance offered by politicians would result to losing their constitutional rights.

Adegbite, also a former president of NCWS said women in Oyo State and the country at large were ready to cooperate with government and INEC to ensure a successful transition in 2019.

She called on women to take active parts in politics by contesting for positions at the local, state and federal levels.

According to her, this is the right time to start preparing for this in order to form a formidable force in the national politics.

She said that the NCWS in the South West had concluded plans to embark on advocacy and sensitisation visits and programmes to relevant groups in various communities.

“We shall pay advocacy visits to religious groups, market women and leaders, secondary schools, grassroots and other relevant organisations.

“We will do our duties and support the government by ensuring that women play their roles right in the electioneering campaigns and beyond,’’ Adegbite.