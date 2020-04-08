<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Government said over 6,000 medical and health professionals have applied to assist the state as volunteers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The state commissioner for health, Aminu Tsanyawa, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the situation of COVID-19 in Kano.

He said the government will thoroughly screen the applicants and recruit the best.

The government had earlier called for volunteer medical health professionals such as doctors, community health extension workers, nurses and community health officers.

Other volunteers needed are laboratory technicians and scientists, pharmacists and pharmaceutical technicians, environmental health officers and environmental health assistants.

Tsanyawa said the government is putting in place facilities to contain the disease in the state. These include a 72-bed capacity isolation centre set up at at Kwanar Dawaki, a 500-bed capacity isolation centre at Sani Abacha Stadium donated by Dangote Foundation and a 250-bed capacity isolation centre at Court Road donated by BUA Group of companies.

He said the state and federal governments are also setting up a diagnostic centre in Kano to treat COVID-19 patients.





“It is pertinent to reiterate that Kano State is aggressively maintaining and sustaining a free status of the dreaded disease, even though we are receiving numerous reports of rumored cases and have been screening suspects on a daily basis by our rapid response teams across all the 44 local government areas of Kano state. We have so far collected samples of 46 suspected cases of which 42 have turned out to be negative, while awaiting results of 4 samples.

“Our health workforce in conjunction with security operatives are on duty at the 18 inter-state border checkpoints preventing entry or exit out of the state save for individuals with essential services and materials. Even so, they would have to be screened and found not meeting criteria for suspicion of COVID-19. The team check commuters for fever, using infrared thermometer as marker for further screening,” he revealed.

Tsanyawa added that the government had also set up a 24-hour call-in centre for COVID-19 information, radio and television programmes, community sensitisation campaign and interactive session with clerics, traditional rulers and health unions.