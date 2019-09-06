<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State government has confirmed the presence of three cases of reactive yellow fever among residents of Yankari Game Reserve in Alkaleri local Government area of the state.

This is even as it has carried out reactive vaccination of 600 people including including children against the disease.

The Executive Chairman of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed revealed this to newsmen in a press conference in his office.

Mohammed said that the state had received a report of confirmed yellow fever case from Kano State Ministry of Health which was linked to Yankari Game Reserve.

He added that reports were also received from Gombe and Bornu states of suspected cases linked to the game reserve.

He noted that following reports of the deaths among visitors to the park, a rapid response team visited the area and the neighboring communities.

According to him, the results of the visit ,indicated possibility of yellow fever outbreak. “Six samples have been collected from suspected cases for testing in the National Reference Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, even though 3 cases have been confirmed from persons suspected of Lassa fever some weeks ago”.

The Executive Chairman disclosed that reactive vaccination was currently on-going in the park and nearby communities and already about 600 persons had been vaccinated.

He then called on thel public not to panic as government with relevant stakeholders were doing everything possible to safeguard the health of the people.