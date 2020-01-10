<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Group Managing Director, African Industries Group, Mr. Alok Gupta, on Thursday said Nigeria will gain a lot from the company’s huge $60 0million steel plant in Kaduna State.

He said the nation will soon be exporting steel and chemical products to various countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

He said the project will also bring in significant savings in foreign exchange by import substitution to the country.

He said the investment is the largest the largest non-oil Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country and would encourage other mining industries to explore similar projects in the future.

Gupta gave the insights during an inspection tour of the plant by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo in Jere, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said the firm which had been in Nigeria since 1971 can boast of 18 manufacturing plants.

He explained that the new plant can engage 3,000 workers apart from the huge infrastructural benefits it will bring to the communities in the local government.

Gupta said: “Most importantly, we will be employing over 3000 people and benefit the lives of many more. Our $600 million investment will be the largest non-oil FDI in the country and should encourage other mining industries to explore similar projects in the future.

“The project will also bring in significant savings in foreign exchange by import substitution and also add to foreign exchange reserves when our mining project starts to export Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) to other West African countries. Already our Group manufacturing companies in Nigeria have been exporting steel and chemical products to various countries within the ECOWAS region.

“There will be significant economic and industrial development in the area by means of creation of several allied industries and social infrastructure. “

Also speaking, Otunba Adebayo assured that the Federal Government will assist foreign investors in the country.

He also said the new $600million steel plant will help to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty.

Adebayo said: “From what I have seen so far, I must say that I am very impressed, I am happy that this is the sort of investment that we at the government like to see, I am happy with the number of people that will be employed.





“As you are all aware, the wish and desire of President Muhammadu Buhari is to lift 100million people out of poverty over the next 10 years and these are the kinds of things that will assist in that regard.

When people get employment, they get paid salaries and they are able to help their dependants. This project will go a long way in that regard.

“We as a government are desirous and willing to assist all serious industrialists. All the people that are serious about investing in Nigeria, we are here for them.

“We will within the laws of Nigeria do everything possible to assist to make sure that they are able to bring everything on track.

“This will be my first time here but it will not be the last because I intend to come back as many times as possible until the project is finally completed and start to produce.

Gupta said the project has a higher gestation period and could enhance the nation’s industrial development.

“The surplus power we generate will further assist in developing other industries and residences and will help in urbanisation of the local area. We expect our community and all our neighboring villages and towns to benefit immensely from our project.

“Such a project has a higher gestation period requiring full support from the government. At this site of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd, we will be mining Iron Ore to produce DRI which will be further used to make steel and help reduce imports into Nigeria.

“We expect to commission the Phase I of the project by end December 2020. We take immense pride in highlighting some of the key contributions from our current project towards the industrial development.

“I hope this visit will shed some insights into the efforts and contribution made by our Group in Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and we seek your support and blessing.

“We, the African Industries Group are a diversified Manufacturing Group involved in the manufacturing of various products including Steel, Chemicals, Commodities & Power generation.

“We started our operations in Nigeria in 1971 and currently employ over 8,000 people in our 18 manufacturing plants in Nigeria. We have made significant Investments in the Nigerian Manufacturing Sector.

“We have already received very warm reception from the traditional rulers, chiefs and members of host community and the Kaduna State and we are grateful for their full support.”