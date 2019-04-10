<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 60-year-old widow, Priscilla Ikenga, over the death of her alleged lover.

Ikenga allegedly pushed the victim, Eziwhuo Ejuh, an alleged drunk, during an altercation and he fail to the ground on his forehead and died.

A police document obtained from the court alleged that the deceased visited the suspect while drunk on February 23, 2019 and in the bid to resist him from gaining access into her house mistakenly pushed him.

The incident the Police said happened in one of the communities in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The two-count charge of murder preferred against him was not read to her; hence she did not take any plea.

She had no legal representation in the sitting.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Sokari Andrew-Jaja, said the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and ordered that the original case file be duplicated and remitted to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Jaja ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

He adjourned the matter till May, 9 2019 for Report of DPP’s advice.