More than 60 persons have escaped death in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State, as a wing of popular Metro View Hotel collapsed.

The hotel, which is located close to Presco Campus of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki in the heart of the city, collapsed on Wednesday evening around 7pm.

Following the collapse, the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Authority sealed the 26 rooms hotel on Thursday Morning.

Special Assistant(SA) to Governor David Umahi on Capital Territory, Ejem Okoro led the team that sealed the hotel.

He said the Hotel would remain sealed pending investigation by the government.

The hotel, it was gathered was commissioned on the 28th May 2005 by former governor Martin Elechi .

A member of the hotel management, Autsine Orji , who spoke to journalists on behalf of the Company said they had noticed a crack on some of the pillars holding the building and they immediately cordoned off the side of building and started renovations, adding that it was on the process of the renovation that the building collapsed.

Orji said those who lodged in the hotel were outside the building for a seminar when the incident happened, stressing that no life was lost.

