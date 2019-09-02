<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed that six persons died in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles along Amawbia-Agulu road in Awka.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the FRSC sector Commander in Anambra, who confirmed the accident to newsmen, said that 17 other persons sustained injuries in the accident which occurred at about 8.00 a.m.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of an articulated vehicle with registration number XB 283 MBA lost control and rammed into three other vehicles.

He said that the other vehicles are Toyota Space with registration number XC 109 UKP, Toyota Corolla, FST 939 AY and Sienna with registration number ENU 837 CP.

The sector commander said that 23 people were involved in the accident.

“Our rescue team arrived at the scene around 10.45 a.m. after we were contacted.

“A total of 23 persons were involved in the crash, six died – five males and a female, while 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in a general hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Agulu,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, has visited the scene of the accident and also the victims in the hospital.

“It’s so unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this accident but we will ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment. The Commissioner for Health, a medical doctor is also here to ensure that.

“It’s a very good road with no potholes but apparently, the truck laden with steel and metal objects lost control and hit other vehicles.

“I sympathise with the families of the dead. We will take good care of the injured,” Obiano assured.