



The Federal High Court Sitting in Jos, Plateau State has struck out 19 out of the 21 charges pressed against Senator Danjuma Goje and three others over allegations of fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had dragged Goje with three others to Court over alleged misappropriation, money laundering and diversion of N6.6 billion belonging to Gombe State.

The ruling was given by Justice Babatunde Quadri.

Justice Quadri said based on the evidence before the court, Goje didn’t launder, divert, misappropriate or award N1.6 billion contract for the supply of dictionaries to primary and junior secondary schools in the state through the State Universal Basic Education Board without due process.

In a 150 minutes judgement on Friday, the Judge struck out count charge 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 19 and 21, which bordered on diversion, money laundering and misappropriation.