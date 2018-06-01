The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has hailed an Abuja High Court for sentencing the former Governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame, to 14 years imprisonment for looting N1.6 billion.

The group described Nyame’s conviction as a further reassurance that Nigeria’s Judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari mean business in ensuring that no corruption culprit goes unpunished.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by CACOL’s Chairman, Debo Adeniran, the group recalled that Nyame’s trial started in 2007 but was stalled by his team of lawyers who filed many applications to frustrate the efforts of the prosecution but was finally found guilty and convicted of 27 out of the 41 charges leveled against him.

“It is gratifying to note that the anti-corruption crusade is gradually exposing those who have been hiding under the cover of religion, political power or social status.

“We are overly delighted with the deterrent punishment meted out to the Ex-Governor. The anti-corruption war has before now been trapped in an endless loop of inconclusive cases, and we hope this victory against Nyame would facilitate the speedy and diligent trials and convictions of pending corruption cases,” the statement read in part.

The group, therefore, urged the Buhari-led administration to treat anyone with a corruption petition with all seriousness.

According to CACOL, the prosecution of corruption suspects shouldn’t be slowed down or halted without diligent investigation due to political expediency.