The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has assured the residents of communities ravaged by suspected herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states of adequate police protection to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.

The I-G stated this during an inspection tour of Gbajimba, Anyiin and Tunga villages in Benue and Nasarawa states.

He said the police were determined to ensure the protection of lives and property of the residents and appealed to them to give information to the security agencies on miscreants in their midst.

He said armed police would be deployed to the affected communities to avert further attacks and restore normalcy.