The South-South Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Martins Ejike, has said that Edo state alone recorded 309 out of 484 Libya migrants, while record also showed that over 80 per cent of the returnees were indigenes of Edo and Delta states.

Ejike made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The Zonal Coordinator however expressed dissatisfaction with the poor response of some state governments in evacuating the Libyan returnees from the reception centre in the state.

The zonal coordinator said that the Federal Government gave the states 48 hours to enable them evacuate their returnees from the centre,

He expressed dismay that some states failed to abide by the directives, noting that South-West states are not responding to the evacuation process.

Ejike said that the choice of Port Harcourt airport as evacuation route was based on proximity to the most affected states.