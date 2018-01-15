Abia state government has voted 60 percent or N3.4 billion of the third tranche of Paris fund refund for the settlement of outstanding workers’ salaries as well as pensioners’ arrears.

Obinna Oriaku, the state Commissioner for Finance, who disclosed this in Umuahia, said Abia received a total of N5.7 billion as refund from the Federal Government.

He said that the disbursement of the salaries and pensions had already commenced by Friday last week and that about 70 percent of the intended recipients would have received their pay as the banks had been instructed accordingly.

“We usually engage the leadership of the NLC to be part of what we are doing. The NLC chairman, the Joint Negotiating Council head, the NUT chairman, the National Pension Association chairman and the NULGE chairman were all in that committee to look at the disbursement,” he explained.

The commissioner said the breakdown showed that primary school teachers would get one month to take them to October, the state pensions would receive two months to take care of their April and May pay while local government pensioners would receive one month to take them to June.