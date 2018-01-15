Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on Sunday visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who fled their ancestral homes because of the spillover attack in Benue State, and assured them of government support to ameliorate their plight.

Al-Makura who spoke during the visit to all the camps visited sympathied with those who fled their homes as a result of what happened, and assured them of government’s efforts to provide enough Mobile police force to facilitate their return to their abodes.

“I want to send my sympathy to you, I want to assure you of government necessary support through relief materials; we will send security to the border communities so that everybody will go back to his ancestral home because no place is like home.

“We will not allow IDPs to last two weeks; do not allow yourselves to be used to cause trouble or foment trouble. Government will also provide medical support to you people.”