Sequel to the continuous unrest in some parts of Adamawa, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has again pointed an accusing finger on the state government for allegedly mismanaging and economically empowering Fulani herdsmen to attack innocent citizens in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria while condemning the lackadaisical attitude of Governor Umaru Jibrilla in handling the herdsmen crisis, however, flayed the alleged comment of Umar Bindir, the Secretary to the State Government, who said the Fulani herdsmen were not carrying firearms to kill people but to protect themselves.

Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, the State Chairman of CAN in a statement at the weekend in Yola, the state capital, stressed that the administration of Governor Umaru Jibrilla was insensitive to the ongoing killings in the state especially in Christians dominated areas.

Mamza said that CAN condemned the silence of the state governor who has failed to rebuke or disassociate himself from the Secretary to the State Government’s statement.

“CAN wishes to state in unequivocal terms that violent elements are easily emboldened and fuelled to terror killings by such reckless and unguarded utterances.

“We call on the state government in particular to caution its officials on unguarded utterances during and after conflicts, as it has come to CAN’s notice that the SSG has propounded a new firearms narratives which seeks to justify the use of firearms by Fulani in the country,” he said.

Rev. Mamza maintained that “this is dangerous and reprehensible as the law of the country does not allow any civilian the possession of illegal firearms whether herdsmen or farmers.”