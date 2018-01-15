To make good on its promise, the Nigerian Army has started taking delivery of some of the vehicles it has ordered from Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company, a local vehicle manufacturer, which the Army has configured fit for deployment for its counterterrorism Operation Lafiya Dole.

This was disclosed by the director, Army public relations; Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman via a Facebook post.

He also shared pictures of the vehicles already delivered by the Nnewi-based indigenous car manufacturer.

The Nigerian Army has partnered with the company for the immediate supply of 100 vehicles, supply of appropriate gears, engines and chassis required for immediate modifications and repairs of armoured fighting vehicles in the northeast theatre of operations.

The contract also includes identifying requirements for production of armoured fighting vehicle in Nigerian Army Central Workshop in Kaduna and enhancing capacity of Nigerian army personnel to actively participate on the successful implementation of these joint ventures.

Innoson motors had earlier shared photos of the vehicles on social media.