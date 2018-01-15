The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has described the proposed setting up of grazing reserves and colonies for herdsmen as a time bomb waiting to explode.

He emphasised that ranching remained the only solution to the Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ clash.

Bishop Ezeokafor, who stated this yesterday in Awka during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, said, “killings in Benue State needed Operation Python Dance and Crocodile Smile put together.”

The cleric added that deploying the officers and men of the Nigeria Police to the troubled state may not yield the desired result.

He challenged the Nigeria security agents to apply similar measures used in unmasking those behind the killings of over 20 worshippers on New Year’s Eve in Omoku, Rivers State, in fishing out those behind the Benue massacre.

Bishop Ezeokafor wondered, “why the Federal Government should even deploy police to tackle such heinous act which he said left so many people dead.”

He said he expected them to apply the same measure used in tackling South East and South South, even as he accused them of treating Benue’s issue with kid gloves.

The Catholic Prelate called for urgent renegotiation of Nigeria, noting that going by the current situation of things in the country, Nigeria deserved to be renegotiated even as he said the states should be allowed to take charge of her Mineral Resources to enable them to develop at their own pace.