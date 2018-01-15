National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Malam Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has noted that even the governors’ cows graze in the open like those of the herders.

Bosso pointed this out while denying ever warning of more bloodbaths over the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Bosso was quoted barely 48 hours of mass burial of 73 victims of recent attacks in Benue as warning that “only the scrapping of the anti-grazing law would end further bloodbaths.”

However, making the denial while speaking to reporters on Sunday in Minna, Bosso claimed that “even the governor’s cows also graze in the open like those of herders.”

He explained further, “What I told the journalist who called me from Lagos was that as an association, we are ready to collaborate with the Benue State government and other stakeholders towards finding an amicable resolution to the crisis.

“We never supported any form of violence from herders in any part of the country where they reside and we cannot therefore begin to encourage bloodbath in Benue, which has become home to our members with some borne and bred there.”

According to him, herders have for many decades cohabited peacefully with natives in Gboko, Katsina Alla, Vandenkiya and other parts of the State.

“As you know the Tivs go to states like Niger, Taraba, Nasarawa and Cross Rivers among others to settle for farming because of inadequate land for agricultural purpose yet the governor talk about ranching.‎”