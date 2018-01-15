The permanent secretary, Ondo State Local Government Pensions Board, Olipede Ezekiel, at the weekend debunked the allegation that he misappropriated N60 million Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) fund released to Owo Local Government Area by the last administration in the state.

Olipede said the money was judiciously utilised in the local government where he was director of administration at the time.

Each of the 18 local governments in the state was reportedly given N60 million by the immediate past administration of Olusegun Mimiko to execute capital projects.

But the money was allegedly embezzled by Olipede who was arrested penultimate Friday by the operatives of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU).

Olipede, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital, said his latest arrest was orchestrated by those who were against his elevation to the position of permanent secretary.

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had earlier invited him but did not find him guilty of any offence.

“The government of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko gave each local government N60 million in October, 2016 for the execution of capital projects in all the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.