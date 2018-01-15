President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday (today) demand for explanation from the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over his alleged role in the ongoing killings in the state.

According to available information, the President will be meeting in Aso Rock with some leaders from Benue State over the recent killings in the state.

Ortom has been accused of training and arming militias in the fight against herdsmen.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria also levelled the same allegation against the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

Those expected at the meeting Buhari will hold on Monday include political, traditional and opinion leaders from Benue State.

A source in the Presidential Villa told newsmen: “The urgent meeting is inevitable because of the frequency and scale of such violence and the reactions that have trailed the incidents.

“The Presidency has been embarrassed by the large scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people.

“Discussions at the meeting will address the issue of the Fulani herdsmen, which is at issue but may go beyond their menace to include the issue of the arming, training and financing of militia groups by some state governments.

“It should not surprise anyone if the Presidency seeks an explanation about this from the governor with a view to getting to the root of the state’s security challenges.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed that the meeting.

Shehu said: “The government welcomes any initiative by any group that would provide lasting solutions to be country’s security problems.

“Security entails collective participation of all and it is, in the President’s view, better for all to come together to find solutions instead of anyone trading blames.”