The Serving Overseer of the The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday said he warned President Muhammadu Buhari about the possibility of a “horrendous genocide” in Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kaduna and Adamawa States.

Bakare revealed this in his annual State Of The Nation Address.

He said he warned Buhari about 17 months ago of the possibility of the development in a private memorandum.

Bakare said: “I am pained that you ignored my advice in my private memorandum to you dated 30th July 2016. I had warned you of the possibility of a horrendous genocide in Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, and Southern Adamawa States.

“I asked you to be proactive and stop the genocide that has been ongoing but which would burst out in the open and shock the world within 18 months. Your office replied my letter…thanking me “immensely” and giving me the assurances that the advice would be heeded.

“I regret to now inform you that it is seventeen months since my warning and prediction and your government did nothing to pre-empt or prevent the genocide.”