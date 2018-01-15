The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has said that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, are fighting hard to turn the story of the killing of innocent Nigerians upside down.

According to Ishaku, the herders were employing all manners of blackmail and propaganda to turn themselves into victims, adding that their plans will fail.

He maintained that the herdsmen were the killers and not victims.

Ishaku’s statement is coming on the heels of the comment by his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, that the claim by the herdsmen that some state governments were arming militias to attack them was a lie.

The MACBAN in an earlier press conference on Sunday, had said the governments of Benue, Taraba states and others were sponsoring a hate campaign against herdsmen and also arming ethnic militias to kill them.

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Usman Ngeljarma, spoke for the group in Abuja on Sunday.

The MACBAN secretary told reporters, “It is no longer hidden that some state governments are sponsoring ethnic militias against our people, recruiting and arming locals to kill our people and rustle their livestock as seen recently in Benue and Taraba states.”

But the Taraba State governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, told Punch that the Miyetti Allah was trying desperately to turn the truth upside down.

“The people who were given mass burial were not the Fulani. National television stations and newspapers published the story. No single Fulani man was killed; instead, they (Fulani) were the killers.

“I challenge them to come out with evidence against the governor that he is training ethnic militia against the Fulani.

“They should also name the location where the training is taking place so security agencies can move in to effect arrest.

“We are aware of their plot to stop the implementation of the Taraba State Open Grazing Prohibition Law which is due to commence soon , but the governor won ’t be deterred in his quest to bring peace to the state,” he said.