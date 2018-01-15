The President and Convener of one of Nigeria’s foremost human rights Non-Governmental organization, Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has charged the Federal Government to put an immediate end to the incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen.

Okei-Odumakin in a press release stated that the spate of killings in the country in recent days by Fulani herdsmen has become worrisome and totally unsettling.

She said authorities in the land have not done enough to convince the people that human life means much in the country as the alleged killers are moving about freely and even holding press conferences.

She also noted that the gruesome mass murder, which started in Benue State, where the old and young were mercilessly massacred by rampaging herdsmen, is now a killing spree, which has extended to Taraba and Adamawa States and anchoring in Kaduna State, where 10 people were killed on Saturday due to the nonchalant attitude of the government of the day.

Okei-Odumakin condoled with all those who have lost dear ones in the senseless killings, adding: “May God heal their wounds.”