As part of its efforts to ensure transparency and harmonization of tax collection, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration at the weekend, said it would during the week, inaugurate its new internal revenue service.

The FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, made the disclosure in Abuja at the 2017 4th annual general meeting public session of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), themed: “the role of government in developing industrial raw materials to boost manufacturing productivity in Nigeria.”

He said this will help address complain by manufacturers on being over-taxed.

According to him, the FCT tax payment service was formerly managed the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

“A lot of you feel that you are being over-taxed but with a lot of dialogue done the FCT by the grace of God next week, we are inaugurating the new FCT internal revenue service, it is something we never had in the FCT.

“Taxes in the FCT were collected on our behalf by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, this will bring about transparency and taxes will be harmonized.”

He further urged MAN members to make data available to government agencies on request saying this is crucial to policy formulations.

Earlier, MAN’s President, Dr Frank Jacobs, noted that the manufacturing sector is best placed for social regeneration in terms of employment creation and poverty alleviation.

To this end, he sought the FG’s assistance in fast-tracking the allocation of land for the Abuja MAN house.