The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, on Saturday at the inauguration of a house built by an NGO, stressed the need to sustain the existing peace in Plateau.

The house “Domus Pacis’’ (Peace House) was built by the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), a Non-Governmental Organisation of the Archdiocese of Jos.

Kaigama noted that Plateau had passed through turbulent moments for over a decade; hence the relative peace being enjoyed in the last two years must be sustained.

He said the relative peace would only be sustained when all and sundry become instruments and promoters of peaceful coexistence at all levels.

“We have seen the needless hostilities that occurred in this state; hostilities that have done none of us any good.

“Lives were lost. Houses, including places of worship and property worth billions of naira were also destroyed.

“All these were at the detriment of almost all of us, because nobody benefitted from the uproar.

“We thank God for the relative peace that has returned to Plateau in the last two years and so we must work in unison to sustain it.

“We must work together, devoid of religious and ethnic affiliations to consolidate the gains achieved during the two years, ‘’ Kaigama appealed.

The cleric said that with the “Peace House’’ being put to use, it would promote peace on the Plateau and Nigeria in general.

Kaigama noted that the building is situated in a serene atmosphere, good for relaxation and research work.

Earlier in her speech, JDPC Coordinator, Ms Benedicta Daber, said the edifice whose idea began in 2008, would be a centre for training and refreshment.

She said that over N160 million was spent on the building.