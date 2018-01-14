The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has asked the federal government to create a “federal ministry of livestock development”.

In a statement on Sunday, Baba Ngeljarma, MACBAN national secretary, said such a ministry will help address these needs of the livestock industry.

“The federal government should create a federal ministry of livestock development to attend to the multidimensional needs of the industry as is obtained in many countries and the enactment of a national law to carter for the peculiar needs of pastoralists in particular and the livestock subsector in general since the mischievous anti open grazing laws promulgated by some states have woefully failed to address the contentious issues,” he said.

The group’s demand comes on the heels of various attacks reportedly carried out by herdsmen in the country.

Reacting to the killings, the group said hundreds of its members have been unjustly killed over the years in various states.

“We call for a federal judicial commission of inquiry into all these killings so as to unravel the truth and the offenders,” it added.

“We also welcome the federal government’s current resolve to address the lingering crises and submit ourselves for any positive participation to restore mutual and harmonious relationship in the country.

“We demand for immediate disarmament of all illegally armed militias across the country in the interest of peace, security and stability.

“Finally, we condemn in totality any attempt of branding herdsmen as terrorists as is being clamoured from certain quarters. We view this as the continuation of the hate agenda on our people and a very dangerous trend for the country.”