Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says when a father returns to the land, people feel the difference.

Mohammed said this at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport where the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to touch down any moment from now.

The president has been receiving medical attention in London since May 7.

“Everybody is happy. We are pleasantly surprised that he is back. His return will have a moral impact; when a father returns you will see a difference,” he said

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, also expressed delight that his principal is on his way back., has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s has nothing to do

He said some of Buhari’s aides knew about the president’s return ahead of the announcement.

“Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the acting president held on effectively and they will continue the work together… We left the work of announcement with the managers of the acting president,” he said.

On his part, Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state and chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) governors’ forum, Buhari’s return will lead to the he rejuvenation of the economy.

“It is good news for Nigerians and for everyone here (at the airport) for the president to arrive and resume his duties,” he said.

“This has put paid to the various views being expressed. He has had enough time to ponder on several issues and review them.

“There are so much expectations from Nigerians. They want to know what next and they want to see what next from him. I also want to commend the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for being so committed and faithful to his boss, in our clime this is so rare.

“The impact is that it will rejuvenate the economy, polity. He will do a lot of restructuring and rejigging because Nigerians are expecting a lot from him.”

Mohammed Abubakar, Bauchi state governor, said, “The impact of his return is huge. If you look at the stock exchange you will see the impact. Not that Prof. Osinbajo did not do a good job while the President was away but now that he is returning you will see the impact on the economy.”

Some of those at the airport are Babagana Mongunno, national security adviser (NSA), Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity, Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media.