Local Government system is the hallmark of development and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will not rest on its oars until it is realized.

This view was expressed at the weekend by the Anambra chapter Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jerry Nnubia.

Nubia, who also Chairman of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), spoke after Civil Society-Media, Nigeria Engagement on the proposed amendment of Nigeria Constitution, as it concerns the local government administration.

Nubia said that in the meeting stakeholders believe that for local government to contribute meaningfully it should be granted autonomy and independence.

According to him local government is a training ground for civil servants as much as it gives youth empowerment through process of election.

This is because, according to him, after being a councillor, the youth goes on to the House of Assembly and upwards.

Nnubia lamented that this is no longer the case since local government lost its autonomy and governments resorted to appointment into caretaker committees.

Besides he lamented that due to loss of autonomy, it surrendered its revenue to joint account known as Joint Account, JAC, where local government fund is shared for other purposes other than that for which it is meant.

Also, he continued, the group wants state electoral bodies scraped.

It also demanded for statutory tenure for elected local government officials.

When this is done, money set aside for payment of primary school teachers will be set aside.

Also speaking on Paris Club Fund disbursement, Nnubia advised Governor Willie Obiano to use the last trench of the Refund to settle arrears of local government gratuity owed them.

He as well advised the governor to increase workers salaries as he lamented that Anambra workers are the least paid in the country.