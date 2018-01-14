The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, foretold the current onslaught of Fulani herdsmen and that was part of the reason he is being hounded.

In a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful, IPOB at the weekend recalled that Nnamdi Kanu once said on February 6, 2014 that: “They are coming to elevate Hausa-Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen to drive their ethnic domination of the Biafrans and other tribes in Nigeria.

“The Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them.”

IPOB regretted that it only now that some Nigerians including leaders of Middle Belt that “Fulani terrorism through out the country especially in the Middle Belt region proved it that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was right in all his broadcasts on Radio Biafra.”

It urged Nigerians to see the activism of Kanu from different perspective.

The statement added: “Those once blindfolded with Hausa Fulani brainwashed strategy would now realise that their fighting against Kanu who was merely trying to save them from the impending doom was right in all his broadcast on Radio Biafra.

“Nigeria and her citizens must apologise to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whether alive or dead for their lack of vision.”