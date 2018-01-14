The Nigerian Community in Rustenburg, North West Province of South Africa, says it will tackle drug peddling and prostitution by its members in the area to avert a clash with South Africans.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Taxi Drivers in Rustenburg went on a rampage against Nigerians, alleging that they sold drugs to a gang that attacked their members.

The drivers also alleged that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year old South African girl.

Some Nigerian owned guest houses and shops were burnt while four Nigerians were beaten and hospitalised.

The Nigerian community in the area denied the allegations.

Paul Nwanedo, Chairman of the Nigerian Union, South Africa chapter in the Province, told NAN on the telephone from Rustenburg on Sunday that the executive of the body met with the police to resolve the problems.

He said: “The executive of NUSA Rustenburg had a robust meeting with the police on Saturday and it lasted for more than three hours.

“The meeting focused on the way forward, especially how to end drug trafficking, prostitution and prevent any attack on foreigners.”

Nwanedo said that the executive agreed to take charge and tackle crime among the Nigerian community.

According to him, the union agreed to engage and dialogue with the communities and all stakeholders to end hostilities.