Ten persons were feared dead on Saturday as rampaging Fulani herdsmen attacked two villages in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

Scores of others said to be seriously injured were rushed to the General Hospital in Birnin-Gwari.

The suspected herdsmen, it was learnt, invaded Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages and unleashed terror on residents on Friday night.

It was further gathered that the attacks lasted for hours and that many villagers fled to safe abode.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attackers took their time as they moved from one village to another, killing and burning houses.

It was also gathered that three persons were kidnapped at the Dangaji village and asked to pay a ransom of N6m a week ago. Those kidnapped were said to be farmers.

According to the source, it was after the kidnap incident that the suspected herdsmen swooped on the villagers, killing and razing houses.

The source said, “It is an unfortunate situation. After they entered the village, they came into other places and burnt houses.

“This early morning (Saturday), they went to another village, Kutemechi in Unguwan Gajere and killed about nine men.

“After they burnt the houses, the last victim was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital. All the villagers have fled and scattered into other communities where they can find shelter.”

“The victims have been taken to the general hospital in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.”

The spokesperson for the state command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed the attack to our correspondent on phone, adding that only five persons were killed by the attackers.

He added that those killed were local vigilantes in the areas, saying that the police in a joint operation with the military were currently on manhunt for the attackers.

“There was an attack yesterday night (Friday). Five persons were killed. Those killed are mostly the village vigilantes. No arrest yet but we are on manhunt for the attackers. There was also military joint patrol for the manhunt.”