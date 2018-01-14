Mr Joseph Dele, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners NUP (Federal Branch) Lagos, has appealed to the Federal Government to offset the backlog of the 33 per cent increment in pension owed pensioners.

Dele said in Lagos on Sunday that the pensioners are being owed 12 months arrears of the 33 per cent increment in pension.

The 33 per cent backlog is from pension increment for civil service, police and parastatal pensioners to enhance their welfare.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his determination to settle the backlog and other entitlements owed pensioners.

“This determination could also guarantee the pensioners support for the President in 2019,” he said.

Dele expressed regrets that the arrears were being paid in piecemeal through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to the pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

“We still have 12 months outstanding and some parastatals still have as high as 36 months backlogs outstanding.

“Moreover, it was 54.3 per cent increment that they promised us but was later slashed to 33 per cent which we accepted without grudge, “he said.

Dele appealed to the Federal government to release fund to clear the backlog through PTAD.

He further urged the Federal Government not to exclude pensioners from the ongoing minimum wage review.

He said; “The Federal Government promised to review the minimum wage over five years. We plead that they should consider pensioners also by increasing the percentage of their monthly allowance.

“Our monthly pension is too small and it can’t feed us,’’ he said.