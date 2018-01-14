A member of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has stressed the need for Nigerians to promote peaceful co-existence for the nation to enjoy stability and economic development.

In a statement signed by Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) on Sunday in Osogbo, he said the reported cases of bloodletting being experienced in some parts of the country was not acceptable.

The lawmaker, who was speaking on the backdrop of alleged killing of innocent persons by herdsmen in Benue, said Nigerians must learn to tolerate one another for peace to prevail in the country.

While commiserating with the government and people of Benue, Oyintiloye called on security agencies to do the needful by getting to the immediate and remote causes of the killings.

According to the lawmaker, anyone found capable in the killings should be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

”We must ensure that this blood-letting, and all act of barbarism stops, human life is precious, no one has the right to cut short life of other people.

“And that is why we must all Learn to live in peace for the stability, progress and economic development of our dear nation.

”We must embrace peaceful living, shun hate speech and promote what will bring peace and development in the country,” he said.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said the stability and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians should be paramount to all.