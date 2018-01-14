The Nigeria Labour Congress has said it expects work on the minimum wage to be concluded by August 1, 2018.

It noted that the tripartite committee was working to meet up with the deadline.

The NLC Secretary-General, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said that the committee members had unanimously agreed that the new minimum wage recommendations should be ready by that date.

Ozo-Esan, who is a member of the committee, said he agreed with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige’s statement that the recommendation would be ready by the third quarter of the year.

He explained that the committee members had agreed to speed up the deliberations, including the legislation by the National Assembly in order to give Nigerian workers something to smile about before the end of the year.

The NLC scribe said, “We have already adopted the tripartite committee timetable, we had agreed that everything must be concluded by August 1, 2018.”

The Trade Union Congress president, Bobboi Kaigama, also said the organised labour expected the negotiations and recommendations to be concluded before the end of the quarter.

He said, “We didn’t agree to the initial attempt by the Federal Government to extend the committee work till 2019.”