The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the use of quality materials and qualified professionals in project execution by engineers to meet global standards.

The News Aency of Nigeria, NAN. reports that Saraki made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the investiture of Mr Adekunle Mokuolu as the 31st President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Represented by Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Saraki said the use of poor materials and unqualified professionals had been an obstacle to achieving stated objectives by the government.

He urged the newly inaugurated President of NSE to set an agenda to ensure standards in engineering practices and eradicate sharp practices as he assumes office.

“The stamping out of sharp practices and cutting of red tapes can go a long way to help in resolving our infrastructural challenges.

“I assure you that the 8th National Assembly stand ready and will always support the achievement of this noble goals,” he said.

He advocated for the review of the rural and urban development policies, adding that the task ahead the newly inaugurated president of NSE was enormous.

“The lenses through which we view rural and urban development policies have to be redesigned for optimal delivery, private sector involvement, recognition and empowerment must be made more prominent and decisive.

“Adequate funding should be made available and bureaucratic bottlenecks in the development of infrastructure projects should be streamlined.

“We will also look onto you for continued and sustained collaboration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) as well as the advisory board,” he said.

In his inaugural speech, Mokuolu said his administration would build around the theme of his investiture, “Engineering Infrastructure for Unity and Progress in Nigeria”.

He called for support from stakeholders, particularly politician to join hands with the leadership of NSE to ensure the provision of first class public facilities in the country.