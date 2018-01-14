The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) Worldwide has petitioned Dr Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives, over a letter written to the National Assembly by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), on the name of the National Maritime University, in the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

In the petition titled ‘Abubakar Malami’s Letter to the NASS: Avert the Danger It May Cause to the Niger Delta,’, the IYC sought the two NASS leaders’ urgent intervention as the AGF’s letter could lead to crisis in the region if nothing is done about it.

Barrister Roland Pereotubo Oweilaemi, the IYC President, who signed the petition said the organisation resolved to write Saraki and Dogara as a response to an earlier on by Malami, which, said directing the National Assembly to change the university from the National Maritime University, Okerenkoko, to National Maritime University, Okrenghigho.

The IYC maintained that Malami’s directive contained in a memo to NASS dated October 17, 2017, was provocative and could lead to a conflagration in the volatile and oil-rich communities.

It stressed: “The AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami, will not achieve anything positive from his biased romance with the Itsekiri ethnic group in Delta State in writing that vexatious letter other than to instigate a regrettable ethnic crisis, which will hitherto affect our recovering economy.”