Kebbi State Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has commenced demolition of illegal structures in Birnin Kebbi Township.

The General Manager of the authority, Alhaji Adumu Shekare, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that four illegal structures along the drainage had been demolished.

“We have so far demolished some of the the structures blocking the water ways and drainage in Bayan Kara and Tudun Wada areas in Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

He explained that compensation had been paid to owners of structures before construction of the drains, stressing that more illegal structures would be demolished.

“At Tudun Wada and Bayan Kara quarters in the metropolis four illegal structures were demolished.

”It is surprising that after payment of compensation, the owners embarked on construction on drainage and waterway.

”The authority had also served the owners of illegal structures with quit notice, especially those that had been paid compensation,” he added.