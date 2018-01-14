Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has advocated a review of indigeneship clause in the proposed amendment of 1999 constitution to place more priority on residency.

Speaking at the second Kano interfaith and community relations conference, yesterday, Ganduje, said the state government is advocating provision of residency to replace the indigeneship clause.

He argued that every person resident in Kano is an indigene, except for primordial claim of somewhere else.

He said government would continue to treat all residents equally, as well as consider their civil responsibility to the state’s economic growth.

He said: “According to our own memo to the National Assembly, the issue of indigeneship should be removed from the constitution and re-qualified, so that those contributing to the socio-economic development of their areas of residence should be regarded as indigenes.”