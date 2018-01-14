Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said Nigerians were yet to see change in electricity supply.

He stated this in Abuja while speaking at the investiture of Adekunle Mokuolu as President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Obasanjo asked a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Company (NDPC), James Olootu, if the independent power plants in the country have been completed and whether Nigerians now had power in their homes.

Olootu put the completion rate at 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NSE has lamented the decay in infrastructure across the country.

This was contained in a publication of the society tagged, ‘The Nigerian Infrastructure Report Card 2017’, presented by the immediate past NSE President, Otis Anyaeji, to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, who represented President Buhari at the occasion.

The report says: “The overall rating of Nigeria’s infrastructure was F1 – Unfit for Purpose. This rating is a further drop by two points from E2 in the previous rating carried out two years ago (2015). This rating generally portrays a perceived decline in the state of Nigeria’s infrastructure.”

Mokuolu said plans were underway to create a value chain to synergise with stakeholders in the engineering field and the society, to encourage investment in agriculture through young and retired engineers.